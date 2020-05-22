IWTV Expands Japanese Coverage, Adds Dove Pro to Lineup

IndependentWrestling.TV is expanding its slate of Japanese wrestling coverage, announcing a new deal with Dove Pro. The distribution network announced on Thursday that they are releasing five shows from the Japanese independent company for on demand viewing.

Dove Pro joins Sendai Girls and Heat Up as Japanese promotions currently on IWTV, with death match promotion FREEDOMS joining on June 1. All the events can be watched with an IWTV subscription, with the announcement noting that ” Japanese wrestling fans are encouraged to follow us on Twitter via @iwtv_jp for Japanese news updates.