IWTV Expands Japanese Coverage, Adds Dove Pro to Lineup
IndependentWrestling.TV is expanding its slate of Japanese wrestling coverage, announcing a new deal with Dove Pro. The distribution network announced on Thursday that they are releasing five shows from the Japanese independent company for on demand viewing.
Dove Pro joins Sendai Girls and Heat Up as Japanese promotions currently on IWTV, with death match promotion FREEDOMS joining on June 1. All the events can be watched with an IWTV subscription, with the announcement noting that ” Japanese wrestling fans are encouraged to follow us on Twitter via @iwtv_jp for Japanese news updates.
ダブプロレスは2000年に広島で代表兼選手の"黒いキリスト“グンソが旗揚げした日本屈指のハードコア団体です。
試合中にDJがBGMをプレイするクラブスタイルで熱狂的な支持を得ています。オリジナルメンバーのレイパロマはとても変態で人気があります。https://t.co/tARtRK4PBS
— IWTV 日本語 (@IWTV_JP) May 21, 2020
