IWTV Granted Extension to Respond to Motion in GCW Lawsuit

IWTV has reportedly received more time to respond to GCW’s latest motion in their ongoing lawsuit. PWInsider reports that IndependentWrestling.TV filed a motion on September 20th asking for an extension on the deadline to respond to GCW’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit. It was granted and IWTV now has until October 27th to respond.

IWTV filed the suit in June, alleging that GCW breached its contract with the service and that IWTV suffered over $500,000 in damages as a result. Between the time that they IWTV that they would be exiting the deal in March and the time of the lawsuit, GCW held 36 PPV events.

GCW filed a motion to dismiss on September 13th, arguing that the contract was “procured under highly problematic circumstances evidencing fraud and duress” and that the contract “includes a limitation of damage provision that expressly prohibits recovery of lost profits” and failed to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

GCW also noted that they informed IWTV that they would be seeking alternative platforms in December of 2020 and IWTV did not file their suit until June, and that many of the allegations against them were simply duplicates of other allegations.