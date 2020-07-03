wrestling / News
IWTV Announces New Distribution Agreement With Lucha Promotion Vanguardia
IWTV has added another promotion to its lineup in lucha libre company Vanguardia. IWTV announced on Thursday that the Mexico-based promotion has joined their lineup by way of a new distribution deal. Vanguardia will premiere on July 9th at 8 PM ET with their October 3, 2019 show, which had a main event of Los Mazisos (Ciclope and MIedo Extremo) vs. Aeroboy & Violento Jack vs. Crazy King & Lunatik Fly. The show also has CIMA in action.
Vanguardia joins Zona 23, Guanatos Hardcore Crew and Riot Lucha Libre as Mexican IWTV partner promotions.
You can find out more about IWTV and subscribe here.
