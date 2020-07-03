IWTV Announces New Distribution Agreement With Lucha Promotion Vanguardia

IWTV has added another promotion to its lineup in lucha libre company Vanguardia. IWTV announced on Thursday that the Mexico-based promotion has joined their lineup by way of a new distribution deal. Vanguardia will premiere on July 9th at 8 PM ET with their October 3, 2019 show, which had a main event of Los Mazisos (Ciclope and MIedo Extremo) vs. Aeroboy & Violento Jack vs. Crazy King & Lunatik Fly. The show also has CIMA in action.

Vanguardia joins Zona 23, Guanatos Hardcore Crew and Riot Lucha Libre as Mexican IWTV partner promotions.

