IWTV Presenting Benefit Show for Terra Calaway

March 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Independent Wrestling TV announced that a benefit show is being held today for the injured Terra Calaway. The show will be available at 4:00 pm EDT on IWTV.

Proceeds from the benefit show will be donated to help with Calaway’s recovery following her suffering an injury in January. Here’s the full announcement:

Sunday (3/28) at 4pm EDT on IWTV, H2O Wrestling and Sean Henderson Promotions join forces to present Family. The jointly promoted show is a benefit event for Terra Calaway who suffered an injury in January. Proceeds raised by the stream will go to her recovery.

The announced card for Family is as follows:

Conor Claxton vs Willow Nightingale
Dan Champion vs Chuck Payne
Matt Makowski vs Bam Sullivan
Faye Jackson vs Dan Barry
The Kidz (Dyln McKay, Austin Luke and Marcus Mathers) vs Drew Blood, The Whisper and Reid Walker
Steve Scott, Marc Angel and Logan Black vs Stan Stylez, Nikki Addams and Twitch
Family will stream immediately before the inaugural Cassandro Cup which airs at 7pm EDT.

You can watch both of Sunday’s events with your IWTV subscription.

