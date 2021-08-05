IWTV Teaming With Camp Leapfrog For Double Event This Weekend

IWTV and Camp Leapfrog are partnering for a doubleheader event to take place this weekend in Williamstown, New Jersey. IWTV announced the double event, Abby Jane’s 21st Birthday and IWTV 100, on Wednesday. You can see the full details in the below announcement:

CAMP LEAPFROG & IWTV JOIN FORCES FOR A DOUBLE HEADER THIS SUNDAY IN WILLIAMSTOWN, NEW JERSEY!

Tickets for this Sunday’s huge Camp Leapfrog & IWTV 100 double header in Williamstown, New Jersey are still available!

Camp Leapfrog presents Abby Jane’s 21st Birthday Extravaganza this Sunday at 1pm EDT. Front row seats are sold out, but other tickets are still available to purchase.

The main event will see Abby Jane team with The Spectral Envoy (Hallowicked and UltraMantis Black) against Big Dan Champion, Travis Huckabee and Sidney Bakabella with Camp Leapfrog Champion, A Very Good Professional Wrestler, in their corner.

Click here for the full lineup!

Following Camp Leapfrog, at 5pm EDT, IWTV presents IWTV 100. Front row seats are sold out, but general admission seats are still available at ShopIWTV.

IWTV 100 will see Wheeler YUTA make the 100th defense of the IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship when he defends the title against number one contender Daniel Garcia, plus Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy join forces to take on Lee Moriarty and Trish Adora.

Click here for the full lineup!

Can’t attend in person? Both events will stream live on IWTV and will be available with your subscription!