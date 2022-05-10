wrestling / News

IWTV Uncharted Territory Results 5.09.22: AC Mack Beats SLADE in Headliner

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
IWTV Uncharted Territory Season 4.01 Image Credit: IWTV Twitter

– IWTV aired the first episode of Season Four of its Uncharted Territory series on May 9. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* SUP Bonestorm Title: Alec Price (c) beat Ashton Starr to retain the belt.
* Jaden Newman beat Alex Kane.
* Discovery Gauntlet Match: Merrik Donovan beat Rico Gonzalez.
* Kenzie Paige beat Shazza McKenzie.
* Adam Priest beat Damyan Tangra.
* ACTION Tag Team Title / SUP Tag Team Title Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) beat Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) (w/Nick Holiday) to retain the titles.
* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Title Match: AC Mack (c) beat SLADE to retain the title.

