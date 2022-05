IWTV Uncharted Territory Results 5.16.22: Tony Deppen vs. Tank in Headliner

– IWTV aired Uncharted Territory episode 4.02 last night. The event was held yesterday at the TWE Arena in Red Banks, Tennessee. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) beat Air BNB (Bobby Flaco & Brogan Finlay).

* Jaden Newman beat David Ali.

* Adam Priest beat Owen Knight.

* Derek Neal beat Ashton Starr.

* Hunter Drake & Kenzie Paige beat Heather Monroe & Shazza McKenzie.

* ACTION Championship: Kevin Ku (c) beat Cole Radrick to retain the title.

* Tony Deppen beat Tank.