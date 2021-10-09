IWTV Untitled Results 10.08.21: Alex Shelley Beats Wheeler Yuta in Headliner

– IWTV held its Untitled event last night at the 2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. The event was streamed live on the Independent Wrestling TV website. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Dark Match: Marcus Mathers beat Logan Easton LaRoux.

* Alec Price beat Rip Byson.

* PWM Women’s Championship: Jordan Blade (c) defeated Kaia McKenna.

* Camp Leapfrog Championship: Avery Good (w/ Abby Jane & Dan Champion) (c) beat World Famous CB.

* BK Westbrook, BoJack & Diego Hill defeated Antonio Ace, Chance Rizer & Donnie Ray.

* ACTION Championship: Arik Royal (c) defeated O’Shay Edwards.

* Megan Bayne won over Kennedi Copeland.

* Deathmatch: GG Everson won over Anthraxx and Austin Luke.

* AIW Tag Team Championships: The Philly Marino Experience (Marino T & Philly C) were victorious over The Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley) (c) to win the titles.

* IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Alex Shelley beat Wheeler YUTA (c) to win the title.