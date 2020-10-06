Various News: IWTV Wins Best Use of Streaming Video at w3 Awards, Ethan Page Releases Karateman Video

– IWTV came away with a big win at this 2020 w3 awards. IndependentWrestling.TV announced on Tuesday that they won the W3 Award from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) for Mobile Features – Best Use of Streaming Video. The company’s full announcement is below:

IWTV WINS W3 AWARD “BEST USE OF STREAMING VIDEO”

IndependentWrestling.TV has been recognized for excellence in digital content by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

AIVA presents the W3 Awards annually to honor the best in websites, web advertising, mobile sites, mobile apps and web video. In claiming a Silver Award in the Mobile Features – Best Use of Streaming Video category, IWTV joins the WWE Network as a W3 Awards winner.

The award is a significant industry achievement, that acknowledges the hard work and dedication of an IWTV team that live streamed 120 events in 2019, in addition to bringing you thousands of hours of digital content.

The award comes just days before IWTV’s new original series, The Masked Wrestler, is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 14 at 10pm EDT.