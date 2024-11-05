wrestling / News
IYO SKY Wins #1 Contenders Battle Royal WWE Raw, Will Challenge Liv Morgan
IYO SKY has the next shot at Liv Morgan and the Women’s World Title by courtesy of winning a battle royal on WWE Raw. The Damage CTRL member picked up a win in the match to earn a shot at Morgan at a future date.
The match also included Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Ivy Nile, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Maxxine Dupri, and Natalya. SKY, Cargill, Belair, Valkyria were the final four and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interfered to take both Cargill and Belair and SKY eventually eliminated Valkyria to win.
No word on when the match will take place as of yet.
UH. OH. 🫢#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/izSRmmoIET
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2024
IYO SKY WINS THE NO.1 CONTENDERS BATTLE ROYAL AND WILL FACE LIV MORGAN FOR WOMENS WORLD TITLE! 🔥#WWERAW
pic.twitter.com/nadb7LcxXz
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 5, 2024
