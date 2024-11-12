Iyo Sky Comments on Allies Standing Tall to Close Out WWE Raw

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Also, the group of Cargill, Belair, Iyo Sky, and Naomi came together to fight off the bad guys. Iyo Sky later commented on the group standing tall to close out the show via social media.

Sky wrote, “I have a feeling that something interesting will happen….👀” Sky previously won a No. 1 Contenders battle royal last week to earn a future Women’s World Title shot against reigning champion Liv Morgan.