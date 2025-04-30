Iyo Sky Comments on Surprise Appearance & Win on WWE NXT

– As previously reported, Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky appeared on last night’s WWE NXT TV, teaming up with Jordynne Grace in a winning effort against Giulia and Roxanne Perez. After the match, Iyo Sky spoke in a WWE digital exclusive video on how much she loves the NXT Universe.

Sky said on WWE NXT, “Yeah, that was so sweet, so nice, and I’m so happy to be here. They are amazing, I love NXT Universe. It was amazing.” She added on picking Jordynne Grace as her tag team partner, “Yeah, I told them, I told them. I completely took care of them, I did it. So I’m still the women’s world champion. IYO SKY is the Genius of the Sky, bye.”

Sky was previously part of the NXT roster from 2018 to 2022, becoming NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.