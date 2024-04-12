IYO SKY & Dakota Kai Are Excited About Giulia Potentially Coming To WWE

Giulia is reportedly on her way to WWE, and IYO SKY & Dakota Kai are looking forward to that possibility. The STARDOM alumna appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver and has reportedly agreed to join the company, though nothing has been officially announced yet. SKY and Dakota Kai spoke with Stephanie Hypes of Bodyslam.net during WrestleMania week and were asked about the possibility of Giulia potentially coming in. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

SKY on thew possibility of Giulia & Rossy Ogawa working with WWE: “Well, yeah, if they will work with WWE, that is great, I’m so excited about it… it’s cool, but I’m not sure what’s going on.”

Kai on Giulia: “She’s an incredible talent, though, and we’ve obviously, IYO was at STARDOM for the longest time. I was at STARDOM for a little bit too. So having that connection would be amazing for us because the women over there are incredibly talented, and Giulia included, she’s amazing.”