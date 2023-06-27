IYO SKY & Dakota Kai Would Add Piper Niven to Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has stayed a three-woman team since they debuted in WWE, but if they added a fourth both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai would want it to be Piper Niven. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp back at WrestleMania weekend and when asked who they would add to the group, both of the two named Vien.

“She’s amazing,” Kai said. “She would be such a great addition to have. She’s so strong. Look at her.”

SKY added, “She’s our lethal weapon. She will be.”

Niven is currently part of the Raw roster, while Damage CTRL is all on Smackdown. Kai is currently out with an ACL injury.