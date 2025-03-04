– On last night’s WWE Raw, Iyo Sky pulled off a shocking upset, beating Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women’s World Title. With the victory, she’s now scheduled to defend her title against Bianca Belair next month at WrestleMania 41. Iyo Sky spoke about her win in a new WWE digital exclusive video. Below are some highlights:

Iyo Sky on her WWE Raw victory: “I have no words anymore. [LAUGH] It’s so surprised, but I made it, and the crowd get great reaction to me, and, my gosh. My gosh. And also, I’m going to WrestleMania now, right?”

Her thoughts on Bianca Belair: “Bianca Belair, I know she’s so strong. She is muscular, and also she’s- Yeah, EST, yeah literally EST. But I am the champ. Yeah. [LAUGH] Yeah, I’m gonna defend this title. This is my title.”

On her entire family going to WrestleMania 41: “Yeah, so, yeah, I have no words. I’m so happy, I’m so glad. And also now my family is crazy happy now, yeah. Now we need to buy tickets, buy tickets, yes, yes, yes. Like that, yes.

My gosh. My gosh, yeah. My mom, my dad, all my family. Maybe proud of myself.”