Iyo Sky to Face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Marigold Summer Destiny - Iyo Sky vs Utami Hayashita Image Credit: Marigold

– WWE Superstar and former WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky is heading to Marigold for an inter-promotional “Queen of Queen” matchup. The Japanese wrestling promotion announced today that Sky will face Utami Hayashishita at Summer Destiny. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at the Sumo Hall in Ryogoku, Japan.

