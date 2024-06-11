wrestling / News
Iyo Sky to Face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold Summer Destiny
– WWE Superstar and former WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky is heading to Marigold for an inter-promotional “Queen of Queen” matchup. The Japanese wrestling promotion announced today that Sky will face Utami Hayashishita at Summer Destiny. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at the Sumo Hall in Ryogoku, Japan.
You can see Marigold’s announcement on the matchup below.
July 13 Ryogoku Sumo Hall
Marigold Summer Destiny
Queen of Queen Match
Utami Hayashishita
vs
Iyo Sky (WWE) pic.twitter.com/tUIpylKgpo
— Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) June 11, 2024
