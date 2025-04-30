IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace Team Up, Defeat Giulia & Roxanne Perez On WWE NXT

IYO SKY returned to WWE NXT this week to join forces with Jordynne Grace against Giulia and Roxanne Perez. Tuesday night’s episode was headlined by SKY and Grace taking on Giulia and Perez after the latter two showed up on Raw on Monday and attacked Rhea Ripley until SKY made the save.

SKY was able to pick up the win for her team after Grace and Giulia ended up fighting to the back. Perez nearly picked up the win but SKY hit her Over the Moonsault to get the victory.