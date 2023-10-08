wrestling / News

IYO SKY Is Open To A Match With Taylor Swift

October 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Fastlane IYO SKY Image Credit: WWE

For some reason, someone at the WWE Fastlane press conference last night asked IYO SKY how she felt about a match with Taylor Swift. Swift has been in the headlines lately thanks to both her upcoming Eras Tour concert film and possible romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

SKY, the WWE Women’s Champion, replied: “Are you crazy? If she wants, I’m ready for Taylor Swift.

