IYO SKY Is Open To A Match With Taylor Swift
For some reason, someone at the WWE Fastlane press conference last night asked IYO SKY how she felt about a match with Taylor Swift. Swift has been in the headlines lately thanks to both her upcoming Eras Tour concert film and possible romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
SKY, the WWE Women’s Champion, replied: “Are you crazy? If she wants, I’m ready for Taylor Swift.”
