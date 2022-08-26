IYO SKY Weighs In On Her New Name, Talks Coming Back From Ankle Surgery

IYO SKY is back on WWE TV as a partner of Bayley and Dakota Kai’s, and she recently discussed her name change and return from injury. SKY spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about her return and more. You can check out a couple highlights below, translation courtesy of Fightful:

On her injury and making her return: “When I flew in a moonsault outside the ring against Kay Lee Ray, I hit my foot on the announcer’s table and broke my right ankle and had to have surgery. I was referred to a ‘master ankle surgeon’ in Alabama, who is a WWE official. Now I have one bolt in to hold the bone in place. I was unable to put any weight on my right leg for about a month, and I had to use a crutch and a wheelchair. It took me about three months to be able to put my full weight on it.”

On her name change from Io Shirai to IYO SKY: “I think the image of the previous ‘Shirai’ can be conveyed in kanji to Japanese people, but that is not the case in the United States. I think it is a good name because the ‘sky’ in it conveys the image. The first letter of ‘Io’ was capitalized and the second letter was lower-case ‘Io.’ So it looked like a lowercase L and O (lo), or like a number, and some people misread it. Now it’s all capitalized ‘IYO,’ which I think makes it easier to understand.”