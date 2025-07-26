IYO SKY Reflects On Popularity Of Her In-Ring Taunt

IYO SKY’s taunt of pointing at herself has become incredibly popular with WWE fans, something she reflected on in a new interview. Fans have been mimicking the taunt in recent months, something SKY was asked about in an interview with Abema.

“This, right?,” she said (per Mera Wrestling) before doing the taunt. “‘It’s me! It’s me! It’s me! It’s me,’ right? It’s like ‘look at me!’ or ‘I did it!’ It just kind of came out naturally, you know? Then when I did it, people started reacting little by little. So I thought, ‘let’s keep doing it’. Now everyone’s like ‘yay!’”

SKY is set to compete against Rhea Ripley and Naomi in an attempt to get back the Women’s World Championship she lost to Naomi after the latter cashed in Money in the Bank at WWE Evolution.