– As previously reported, Dakota Kai was among the WWE roster cuts this week. Earlier today, WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky took to social media to praise her friend and former Damage CTRL stablemate.

Iyo Sky wrote on Dakota Kai, “She is so much sweet, strong, kind, smart, wonderful, and beautiful woman. My dearest and best friend. I love you. Everyone loves you. @ImKingKota 🫶 #DamageCTRL” Kai and Iyo held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles together on two separate occasions in 2022 and 2023.