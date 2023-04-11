IYO SKY Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot On This Week’s WWE Raw

IYO SKY will be battling for the Raw Women’s Championship soon, as she won a #1 contender’s match on this week’s Raw. SKY was part of a three-way match with Piper Niven and Mia Yim after Bayley initially got the spot, but gave it up after SKY and Dakota Kai took issue with the fact.

SKY pinned Yim after an moonsault onto both of the to get the win. WWE has not yet said when the match will take place.