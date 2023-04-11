wrestling / News
IYO SKY Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot On This Week’s WWE Raw
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
IYO SKY will be battling for the Raw Women’s Championship soon, as she won a #1 contender’s match on this week’s Raw. SKY was part of a three-way match with Piper Niven and Mia Yim after Bayley initially got the spot, but gave it up after SKY and Dakota Kai took issue with the fact.
SKY pinned Yim after an moonsault onto both of the to get the win. WWE has not yet said when the match will take place.
IYO SKY earns a #WWERaw #WomensTitle opportunity!@Iyo_SkyWWE @itsBayleyWWE @ImKingKota #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/quFBVBDBoc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 11, 2023
