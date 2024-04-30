wrestling / News

IYO SKY Reacts to Being Drafted to WWE Raw

April 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IYO SKY WWE SummerSlam, Dakota Kai Image Credit: WWE

IYO SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL have moved to Raw after the WWE Draft, and SKY reacted to the move on social media. As reported, the Smackdown women’s heel stable was picked by Raw in the first round of the Draft. SKY posted to Twitter on Monday night to share a photos of herself with a Raw hat, writing:

“Is it time to reactivate this hashtag?

#MondayNightIYO

#WWERaw #IYOSKY”

During her time on Smackdown, SKY captured the WWE Women’s Championship holding it for 246 days from WWE SummerSlam until WrestleMania 40 when she lost the title to Bayley.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Iyo Sky, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading