IYO Sky Reacts To Getting Praise from Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 41

WWE has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from Wrestlemania 41, which features Steve Austin greeting IYO SKY backstage. He praises her for her match and congratulates her.

He said: “That match was fucking killer.”

In a post on Twitter, IYO reacted to getting praise from a WWE Hall of Famer.

She wrote: “I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!”