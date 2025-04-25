wrestling / News

IYO Sky Reacts To Getting Praise from Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 41

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 41 IYO SKY, Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

WWE has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from Wrestlemania 41, which features Steve Austin greeting IYO SKY backstage. He praises her for her match and congratulates her.

He said: “That match was fucking killer.

In a post on Twitter, IYO reacted to getting praise from a WWE Hall of Famer.

She wrote: “I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!

