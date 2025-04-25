wrestling / News
IYO Sky Reacts To Getting Praise from Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 41
WWE has shared new behind-the-scenes footage from Wrestlemania 41, which features Steve Austin greeting IYO SKY backstage. He praises her for her match and congratulates her.
He said: “That match was fucking killer.”
In a post on Twitter, IYO reacted to getting praise from a WWE Hall of Famer.
She wrote: “I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!”
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 25, 2025
