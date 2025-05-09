– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on reigning Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky, who is riding high right now in WWE. The Observer reports that an individual described as “high up in decision making” in WWE said that Sky is considered the “breakaway star” of 2025.

The report notes that Sky has broken out through a combination of using the fire and voice inflections that helped Asuka deliver strong promos despite not speaking English and her “ridiculously great workrate.” Additionally, the report notes that everyone in WWE loves working with her, and no one has a problem with making her shine, or designing matches around letting her shine.

Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez on Raw earlier this week. She’s set to team with Rhea Ripley on next week’s show against the team of Perez and Giulia. Next week’s Monday Night Raw will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show will air live on Netflix.