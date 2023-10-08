wrestling / News
IYO SKY Retains WWE Women’s Title at Fastlane With Bayley’s Help
IYO SKY is still the WWE Women’s Champion after tonight’s Fastlane event but she has Bayley to thank for it. The match was a triple threat that included Asuka and Charlotte Flair. While SKY told Bayley to stay in the back, she came out anyway, and it nearly cost IYO. Later, Bayley distracted the referee when Flair had Asuka tapping out to the figure eight, allowing SKY to hit a moonsault for the win.
SKY is in the middle of her first reign and has been champion for 58 days. She won the title at Summerslam, defeating Bianca Belair.
