– In a post on social media, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky shared her appreciation with her tag team partner, Nikki Bella, following WWE Raw. They successfully teamed up last night, along with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer against the team of Alba Fyre, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Naomi.

Iyo Sky wrote in the caption on Nikki Bella, “Super duper sweet moment with Nikki!! Thank you so much @NikkiAndBrie 👉😆👈💖✨✨✨✨ #WWERaw #BellaArmy” You can view the photos she shared below.

Iyo Sky will have her work cut out for her at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend. On Night 2, she faces Women’s World Champion Naomi and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the title. Sky now seeks to regain the title she lost to Naomi earlier this month at Evolution after Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase.