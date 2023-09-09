– It looks like WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky is ready for Asuka, or at least, she thinks she is. During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Iyo Sky challenged Asuka to a title match, which has now been set for SmackDown in two weeks on Friday, September 22.

Iyo Sky later tweeted on the matchup, “Asuka needs to get ready for IYO. #SmackDown” You can see the match announcement below: