Iyo Sky vs. Asuka Title Match Set for WWE SmackDown on September 22
September 9, 2023
– It looks like WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky is ready for Asuka, or at least, she thinks she is. During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Iyo Sky challenged Asuka to a title match, which has now been set for SmackDown in two weeks on Friday, September 22.
Iyo Sky later tweeted on the matchup, “Asuka needs to get ready for IYO. #SmackDown” You can see the match announcement below:
