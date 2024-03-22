IYO SKY vs. Naomi Official For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

IYO SKY vs. Naomi has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE confirmed the match on Friday after SKY challenged Naomi to the bout on last week’s show, seeking revenge after Noami tried to help save Bayley from an attack by Damage CTRL.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on FOX, is:

* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain

Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have a face-to-face

* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

The LWO and Legado del Fantasma are banned from ringside.

* Naomi vs. IYO SKY