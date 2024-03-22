wrestling / News
IYO SKY vs. Naomi Official For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
March 22, 2024 | Posted by
IYO SKY vs. Naomi has been confirmed for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE confirmed the match on Friday after SKY challenged Naomi to the bout on last week’s show, seeking revenge after Noami tried to help save Bayley from an attack by Damage CTRL.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on FOX, is:
* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain
Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory
* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have a face-to-face
* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar
The LWO and Legado del Fantasma are banned from ringside.
* Naomi vs. IYO SKY
TONIGHT. #Smackdown #DamageCTRL pic.twitter.com/kdHSKpCWZ0
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) March 22, 2024
