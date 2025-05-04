Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez, More Set for Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce revealed some new details for tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Omaha, Nebraska. Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky will go one-on-one against former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Also, Becky Lynch is set to appear and call out Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Tomorrow’s show is being held at Omaha’s Nutter Center. It will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez (Non-Title)

* Rusev vs. Otis

* JD McDonagh vs. Penta

* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman appear with a message for the WWE Universe

* Becky Lynch to call out Lyra Valkyria