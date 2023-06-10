IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Updated Lineup

During today’s episode of The Smackdown Lowdown, another match was made for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Damage CTRL spoke about qualifying for the Money in the Bank ladder match and dismissed the other women involved. This led to Zelina Vega, who qualified last week, challenging one of them to a match. IYO Sky accepted. Here’s the updated lineup for the show:

* #1 Contender Tag Team Gauntlet: LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. The OC (Gallows & Anderson) vs. The Street Profits

* Mia Yim & AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett

* Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY

* Roman Reigns returns

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Charlotte Flair