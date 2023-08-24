– WWE.com has announced that WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will defend he title against Zelina Vega tomorrow night on WWE SmackDown. You can read the full announcement below:

IYO SKY to defend WWE Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega

As IYO SKY continues to clash with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka, the competition for the WWE Women’s Championship has increased with the news that the high-flying titleholder to set to put her gold on the line against The LWO’s Zelina Vega.

After Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship triumph, can Vega draw inspiration from The Legendary Luchador and bring the WWE Women’s Title into the honored Latino faction?

