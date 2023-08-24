wrestling / News
Iyo Sky vs. Zelina Vega WWE Women’s Title Bout Set for Tomorrow’s SmackDown
– WWE.com has announced that WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will defend he title against Zelina Vega tomorrow night on WWE SmackDown. You can read the full announcement below:
IYO SKY to defend WWE Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega
As IYO SKY continues to clash with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka, the competition for the WWE Women’s Championship has increased with the news that the high-flying titleholder to set to put her gold on the line against The LWO’s Zelina Vega.
After Rey Mysterio’s United States Championship triumph, can Vega draw inspiration from The Legendary Luchador and bring the WWE Women’s Title into the honored Latino faction?
Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.
Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s show:
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Zelina Vega
* Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller (Non-Title Match)
* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown after Jey Uso’s departure
