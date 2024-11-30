Iyo Sky Wants You To Call her ‘Miss WarGames’

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky will be competing in her sixth WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. She noted her history ahead of tonight’s event earlier today via social media. Iyo Sky wrote, “You know who am I? You can call me Miss #WarGames !!!!🪖🚨 #SurvivorSeries #IYOSKY #皆勤賞”

At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series, Sky teams with Bayley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Rhea Ripley against the team of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in the women’s WarGames match. The premium live event will be held later tonight at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.