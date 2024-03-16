– During today’s edition of WWE SmackDown LowDown, WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky issued a challenge to Naomi for next week’s SmackDown. She said, “Naomi, I’ll see you next week!” You can view that clip that was shared on social media below.

Naomi came out to the ring to help Bayley from a beatdown by Damage CTRL on last night’s show. However, Damage CTRL continued the beatdown on both Bayley and Naomi. Next week’s SmackDown will be held at the Fiserve Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The show will be broadcast live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST. here’s the updated lineup:

* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: The Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain

* Bracket Two Semifinal Match: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

* Iyo Sky vs. Naomi

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face-to-face