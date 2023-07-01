IYO SKY Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY is the new Ms. Money in the Bank after winning the titular ladder match at the event of the same name. She defeated Bayley, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega to win. At one point, Bayley betrayed IYO and knocked her off the ladder. IYO ladder returned and handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch through the rungs of the ladder, then climbed over Bayley to win.

