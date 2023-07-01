wrestling / News
IYO SKY Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match
IYO SKY is the new Ms. Money in the Bank after winning the titular ladder match at the event of the same name. She defeated Bayley, Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega to win. At one point, Bayley betrayed IYO and knocked her off the ladder. IYO ladder returned and handcuffed Bayley to Becky Lynch through the rungs of the ladder, then climbed over Bayley to win.
You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.
Who will become Ms. #MITB? pic.twitter.com/9AHHBlOXKd
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
What a #MITB moonsault by @Iyo_SkyWWE! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/g0D8aWCb32
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
An enraged @BeckyLynchWWE is out for payback at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/LpHoelloeg
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
BRILLIANT! ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!#MITB pic.twitter.com/hgSYzsozw5
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
SKY's the limit for IYO!
Congratulations to Ms. #MITB! pic.twitter.com/nnrA7vF4pJ
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
