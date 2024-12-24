wrestling / News

IYO SKY Advances In Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament On WWE Raw

December 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IYO SKY WWE Raw 12-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

IYO SKY has moved on in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament, advancing on this week’s episode of Raw. SKY defeated Natalya and Alba Fyre on Monday’s show in the last first-round match of the tournament. SKY, who replaced Kairi Sane after she was attacked by the Pure Fusion Collective, pinned Natalya after hitting a moonsault to get the win.

SKY will battle Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals of the tournament, while Dakota Kai will battle Zoey Stark in the other semifinal match.

