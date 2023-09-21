IYO SKY Reveals Her WWE Contract Had A Month Left When She Returned Last Year

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, IYO SKY revealed that her WWE contract only had a month left when she returned to television at Summerslam last year. SKY, who had been on NXT prior to that, had also been missing from TV for months prior to her main roster debut. This was due to an injury she suffered in April. Here are highlights:

On the injury she suffered: “I don’t know if it was because I was in such a mental state, but the bone in my (right) heel called the talus was broken. It was the first time I broke a bone in wrestling, and the first time I had surgery for a wrestling injury. I still have a bolt in my ankle.”

On if she was considering leaving WWE to go back to Japan: “I thought about it. It wasn’t that I didn’t like America, but that if there was nothing I could do here, I thought that if I went to Japan, there would be more things I could do. The situation of Stardom where I used to be has changed, and I have grown a lot since I left Japan, so I was confident that I could show a different kind of work in Japan this time.”

On why she stayed in WWE: “It was my policy not to give up. In the U.S., I could have approached them and said, ‘I want to end the contract.’ But I didn’t want to do that, so I set a goal to work hard until the contract was over, and I stayed on for almost a year. I appeared at the “SummerSlam” (in August 2022) when my contract was about to end in one month.”