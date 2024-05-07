IYO SKY, Zoey Stark & Lyra Valkyria Move On In Queen Of The Ring Tournament

The first competitors advanced in the Queen Of The Ring tournament on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. IYO SKY, Zoey Stark and Lyra Valkyria picked up wins in the tournament on Monday’s show by defeating Natalya, Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai.

There is one first-round match on the Raw side of the tournament, with Shayna Baszler set to take on Zelina Vega. That match will happen on a live event this weekend.