wrestling / News
Izzi Dame Appears On TNA Impact, Faces Jordynne Grace For TNA Knockouts Title
NXT star Izzi Dame appeared on this week’s episode of TNA Impact, answering Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the Knockouts Championship. Thursday night’s show saw Grace issue an open challenge for the title, and Dame appeared to answer the challenge.
Grace ultimately picked up the win with the Juggernaut Driver. Dame marks the second person from NXT to challenge Grace on TNA TV, following Tatum Paxley answering an open challenge at Against All Odds.
.@WWENXT's @izzi_wwe answers @JordynneGrace's TNA Knockouts World Championship Open Challenge!
Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/2L2bLjobCC pic.twitter.com/3cXP17o4h3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024
.@WeAreRosemary just chased off The Personal Concierge!
Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/Dw7ITswj28 pic.twitter.com/VEDJe2a59n
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024
#ANDSTILL Knockouts World Champion @JordynneGrace!
Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/2L2bLjobCC pic.twitter.com/h92zjFSNW8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Stephanie Vaquer’s Decision To Join WWE Over AEW
- The Godfather Shares Where He Got The Girls To Be Part Of His Entrance
- Jake Roberts Recalls Promoters Being Blind To Vince McMahon Taking WWE National
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans