Izzi Dame Appears On TNA Impact, Faces Jordynne Grace For TNA Knockouts Title

NXT star Izzi Dame appeared on this week’s episode of TNA Impact, answering Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the Knockouts Championship. Thursday night’s show saw Grace issue an open challenge for the title, and Dame appeared to answer the challenge.

Grace ultimately picked up the win with the Juggernaut Driver. Dame marks the second person from NXT to challenge Grace on TNA TV, following Tatum Paxley answering an open challenge at Against All Odds.