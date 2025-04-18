Izzy Moreno Reflects On Learning From Matches With Veterans Like Thunder Rosa

Izzy Moreno has had the chance to work with a number of veterans in her career so far, and she recently spoke about being able to learn from them. Moreno spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about being grateful to have those opportunities at this point in her career and more. You can see highlights below:

On working with the likes of Rosa: “I’ve been so lucky to have these type of matches so early in my career, especially because I think getting to learn from them and getting allowing them to kind of steer the ship—and when I say that I don’t mean like the ‘oh, yeah, just you plan the match.’ I don’t mean it like that. I mean it in ‘what is your mindset,’ like ‘how do you plan your matches,’ ‘what’s the storyline,’ and then like I can kind of insert myself where I need to be,” she said. “I’ve been so lucky and also the other thing is getting to see how I match up with them and if I’m able to hang because that was my biggest concern. I think when I was going into my match against Thunder Rosa, I was like, ‘Okay.’ That was a pretty like rough time for me. Mentally, I wasn’t like fully checked in, and I remember I was kind of mad at myself for that, but I was like, ‘Okay, Izzy, we got to lock in. We’re about to face Thunder Rosa.’ I’m like, ‘What is this going to look like?’”

On learning from those matches: “I can like confidently say—and like, I don’t mean this in like a rude way—I feel like I hung with her and that’s honestly the match that I’m most proud of just because of the story, the story we were able to tell, how much the fans were invested in it and how it was talked about and the moment we created at the end. Because that was the last Mission show, and I wanted for her to really just show off Mission Pro and have that stage and like that platform for her, just to show how much work she’s put into that brand. Also, to tell the story that we’ve been telling for the past few months leading up to that match. I’ve been so lucky, and honestly, a lot of those matches wouldn’t be possible without Thunder trusting me and putting me in those situations. So I’ve been so lucky to be able to face those people. Those are some of my favorite matches from Tiffany, KiLynn, and Thunder. I adore them, and I’m just so grateful for those matches.”