Jack Evans Defends AEW on Perception He and Angelico Are Being Treated Badly

– AEW wrestler Jack Evans took to Twitter to respond to fan comments regarding the perception that he and his tag team partner, Angelico, are being treated badly by All Elite Wrestling. in a series of tweets, Jack Evans defended AEW and explained how the promotion isn’t looking to cram everyone into the show with 2-3 minute matches, explaining why there is some “downtime” when you won’t always see them. You can read all of Evans’ comments below:

I keep seeing stuff like this and honestly, we haven’t. There is 2 hours to fill and they don’t want to have 2-3 minute matches just to stick more people on TV, so there is going to be some downtime as new people are rotated into angles.

Part 2: On top of this there are little things the fans aren’t privy too, for instance, my ring cardio was at such a low point (I have improved it 200% now) that in my match with Kenny we had to cut a good 5 minutes out because I was done, or other little things. Cont’d…

Part 3: For instance, to the annoyance of @AngelicoAAA I have been pulling schitz styles on everything from in-ring character, gear and all the way to if we need to do more or less “cool moves” as a heel team. Finally on-top of it all… cont’d…

Part 4: On top of it all, and someone needs to formulate a way to teach this in wrestling schools, we straight suck at pitching angles. This is an email to the bookers. “So like, give me a mic and I talk some s–t, and then like we fight and stuff.” Cont’d…

Part 5: which when you have a booking crew that is already over-loaded, they want something a bit more concrete than that. So there is much more that goes into who gets a push and who doesn’t than people think. and… cont’d…

and when you have limited TV time, and everyone wants it, you have to be sure that whoever you are giving that TV time/push to, that they are ready to go on all cylinders, and up until recently, we haven’t been. Or at least me. Angelico has been pulling his hair out waiting.