Jack Evans Files Official Complaint Against Mexico City Police

As we reported yesterday, Jack Evans claimed that he was being extorted by police in Mexico City and feared a possible arrest for planted drugs. He noted that he already had to pay them 7,000 pesos, or $350 USD. In a new post last night, Evans revealed that he has filed an official complaint against the Del Valle Police Department.

He wrote: “Update: I filed an official complaint and got all of my witnesses together (there is a lot of them ) and I am just laying low. Nothing else to share.”