wrestling / News
Jack Evans Files Official Complaint Against Mexico City Police
December 9, 2021
As we reported yesterday, Jack Evans claimed that he was being extorted by police in Mexico City and feared a possible arrest for planted drugs. He noted that he already had to pay them 7,000 pesos, or $350 USD. In a new post last night, Evans revealed that he has filed an official complaint against the Del Valle Police Department.
He wrote: “Update: I filed an official complaint and got all of my witnesses together (there is a lot of them ) and I am just laying low. Nothing else to share.”
