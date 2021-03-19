wrestling / News
Jack Evans Reportedly Got Heat Over AEW Dark Match With 10
March 19, 2021 | Posted by
Jack Evans’ match with 10 on this week’s AEW Dark reportedly resulted in a bit of heat on Evans. Tuesday’s episode saw 10 defeat Evans in a one-on-one match, during which Evans caught 10 in the face with an elbow when doing a Phoenix Splash. 10 was badly busted open and they went right to the finish after that.
According to the WON, Evans had “head from the people you don’t want heat with” in AEW. The post-match segment saw Brodie Lee Jr. jump into the ring and fist-bump 10, who was bloodied at that point, and that segment was edited out of the broadcast. Evans was not in Angelico’s corner on this week’s Dynamite for the latter’s loss to Rey Fenix.
