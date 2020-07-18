Jack Evans Says He’s Not Leaving AEW, Praises Tony Khan For Paying Him Even Though He’s Been Off TV

Jack Evans and Angelico haven’t appeared on AEW TV since March, but Evans doesn’t plan to leave the company any time soon. He responded to a fan who suggested the two should go to Impact Wrestling by noting that he enjoys creative freedom in AEW. He added that he has been paid even though he hasn’t been on TV. They’ve been unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote: “I’m not trying to diss any other promotion, but #AEW let me do a 4 minute monologue using only First Person Shooter references and not to kiss ass but I am going to, @TonyKhan has continued to pay me despite the fact I haven’t worked a 1/4 of the year. I’m not going anywhere.”