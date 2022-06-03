wrestling / News
Jack Evans Set For Ultimate X Match At Impact Slammiversary
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
Jack Evans is Slammiversary-bound, as he was announced for Ultimate X on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Evans was announced on tonight’s show as the five man out of six in the Ultimate X, which will see Austin Ace defend his championship.
The other stars in the match are Kenny King, Mike Bailey, and Trey Miguel. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact ends.
BREAKING: @JackEvans711 has joined ULTIMATE X at #Slammiversary!#IMPACTonAXSTV
Get tickets and be a part of history in Nashville: https://t.co/FJ3SCUbLtB pic.twitter.com/OTPsRhpnJk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 3, 2022
