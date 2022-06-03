wrestling / News

Jack Evans Set For Ultimate X Match At Impact Slammiversary

June 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jack Evans is Slammiversary-bound, as he was announced for Ultimate X on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Evans was announced on tonight’s show as the five man out of six in the Ultimate X, which will see Austin Ace defend his championship.

The other stars in the match are Kenny King, Mike Bailey, and Trey Miguel. We’ll have an updated lineup for the show after tonight’s Impact ends.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading