wrestling / News
Jack Evans Signing With AEW Revealed in Angelico Clip
May 9, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Angelico has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Now, it looks like Jack Evans is likely joining him in the promotion. Angelico released a video today confirming his signing. During the video, Jack Evans calls Angelico, and Jack Evans asks him, “The real question is … are they ready for us?” You can check out that clip below.
The Young Bucks later commented on the clip on Twitter, which you can also see below.
The moment of decision. pic.twitter.com/xPldYIbbWJ
— Angelico (@AngelicoAAA) May 9, 2019
Hey boys. https://t.co/QnmbdBVeRy
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Big E Says Many in WWE Know About Lars Sullivan’s Controversial Race Comments, WWE Reportedly Knew About Comments When they Hired Him
- Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer Discuss Turner Wanting Vince McMahon To Buy and Run WCW As Separate Company in 2000, Vince’s Attempt to Sell Spike TV On The Idea
- Vince Russo Says WWE Considered an Angle With OJ Simpson After Murders
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Backstage Reaction to Booker T Dropping the N-Word on WCW TV