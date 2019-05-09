wrestling / News

Jack Evans Signing With AEW Revealed in Angelico Clip

May 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jack Evans

As previously reported, Angelico has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Now, it looks like Jack Evans is likely joining him in the promotion. Angelico released a video today confirming his signing. During the video, Jack Evans calls Angelico, and Jack Evans asks him, “The real question is … are they ready for us?” You can check out that clip below.

The Young Bucks later commented on the clip on Twitter, which you can also see below.

article topics :

AEW, Angelico, Jack Evans, Jeffrey Harris

