Jack Evans Signing With AEW Revealed in Angelico Clip

– As previously reported, Angelico has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Now, it looks like Jack Evans is likely joining him in the promotion. Angelico released a video today confirming his signing. During the video, Jack Evans calls Angelico, and Jack Evans asks him, “The real question is … are they ready for us?” You can check out that clip below.

The Young Bucks later commented on the clip on Twitter, which you can also see below.