Various News: Jack Gallagher Set for FutureShock Anniversary Show, Gallery of KOTR Winners

– Per Mirror Sport, WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher is set to work the FutureShock Wrestling 15th Anniversary event. The card featuring Jack Gallagher will be held at The Longfield Suite at The Longfield Centre in Prestwich.

– WWE.com has a new photo gallery available for past King of the Ring winners. The gallery goes from the last winner with Bad News Barrett in 2015 to the first winner, Don Muraco in 1985.

– Mark Haskins is set for fan meet & greets in October for the ROH Honor United tour in England. The fan events are scheduled for October 25 in London, October 26 in Newport, and October 27 in Bolton.