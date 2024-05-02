Jack Perry Cuts Backstage Promo On Kenny Omega After Dynamite

Jack Perry commented on The Elite’s attack on Kenny Omega following this week’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Perry and the rest of the Elite attacked Omega in the main event segment of Wednesday’s show. AEW posted a digital exclusive of Perry commenting on the attack, as you can see below.

“Kenny Omega, is this the best that you got?,” he started (per Fightful). “You know, you’re not as bad as you think you are. But I hope that you had fun, hitting all your old moves in your hometown for what’s probably the last time in your entire life.”

He continued, “The thing that hurts me the most, Kenny, is that you were not the hero that we needed you to be. When it came down to it, you were a coward, like everybody else. The truth is, The Elite doesn’t need you anymore. Neither does AEW. Because we are going to change the world without you. We all have to sacrifice, and you just made yours.”