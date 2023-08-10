Jack Perry on How Beating Rob Van Dam Cements His Legacy as FTW Champion

– On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in an FTW Rules Match to retain the FTW Title. Earlier today, Jack Perry tweeted the following message on the victory:

“To all the losers on here who like to talk s*** without ever having done anything in their lives, @TherealRVD is STILL a world class, freak athlete, one of a kind, amazing professional wrestler. AND, beating him cements my legacy as the greatest FTW Champion to ever live.”