wrestling / News
Jack Perry on How Beating Rob Van Dam Cements His Legacy as FTW Champion
– On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in an FTW Rules Match to retain the FTW Title. Earlier today, Jack Perry tweeted the following message on the victory:
“To all the losers on here who like to talk s*** without ever having done anything in their lives, @TherealRVD is STILL a world class, freak athlete, one of a kind, amazing professional wrestler. AND, beating him cements my legacy as the greatest FTW Champion to ever live.”
To all the losers on here who like to talk shit without ever having done anything in their lives, @TherealRVD is STILL a world class, freak athlete, one of a kind, amazing professional wrestler. AND, beating him cements my legacy as the greatest FTW Champion to ever live. 😏
— Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) August 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Brock Lesnar’s Legacy Is Bigger Because Of The UFC, Says Brock Was a Better Heel
- Nick Jackson Confirms That Ending of Blood & Guts Match Was Rushed
- Jake Roberts Recalls Haku Pulling Out Jimmy Jack Funk’s Eyeball
- Arn Anderson On Why Ole Anderson Didn’t Like Ric Flair, Talks Flair Leaving WCW for WWE