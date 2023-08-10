wrestling / News
Jack Perry Beats Rob Van Dam To Retain FTW Title On AEW Dynamite
August 9, 2023 | Posted by
Jack Perry is still the FTW champion, defeating Rob Van Dam on Dynamite to retain the title. Perry defended the championship against the ECW legend on Wednesday’s episode and hit a low blow, followed by a roll-up for the victory.
Perry’s title reign stands at 22 days, having won it from HOOK on the July 19th episode of Dynamite.
.@boy_myth_legend is one sneaky sneak… #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/3o7VSZTerP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 10, 2023